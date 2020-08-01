Florida teen arrested as mastermind of Twitter hack

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida teen arrested Friday was named by authorities as the mastermind of the takeover earlier this month of Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls that scammed people around globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin. Two men were also charged in the case and face federal charges in California. The 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Tampa. in California. Bogus tweets in mid-July sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires offered people who sent Bitcoin to an anonymous address an alleged opportunity to double their money.