Texas city commissioner killed in gun battle with police

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A city commissioner in south Texas was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police at his home. Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez said 39-year-old Sullivan City Commissioner Gabriel Salinas was found dead in his home early Friday following the shooting that occurred after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Salinas’ home in which his girlfriend was cut with a knife or machete and her 4-year-old son was injured. Dominguez said the child was treated and released for a head injury and the 39-year-old woman was in critical condition, but expected to recover.