Shared electric scooters are returning to Chicago streets

CHICAGO (AP) — Shared electric scooters are returning to Chicago’s streets, with a new pilot program focused on the city’s neighborhoods. Three companies will make a total of 10,000 scooters available for rent during a four-month pilot program expected to start Aug. 12. That’s four times the number of scooters available last summer. But there will be some differences this year. Scooters must be equipped with locking mechanisms and riders must lock the scooters to a fixed object, such as a bike rack or street sign, to end their trip. That follows complaints about scooters left strewn along sidewalks.