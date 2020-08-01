Search continues for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The search continues for eight U.S. service members missing after their landing craft went down in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast following a deadly accident. Seven Marines and a Navy corpsman were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that had just completed training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile from San Clemente Island, off of San Diego. The 26-ton, tank-like craft quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water _ too deep for divers _ making it difficult to reach. One of eight Marines rescued from the water later died. Helicopters and a variety of boats are searching a roughly 200-square-mile area Saturday.