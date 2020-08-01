Protesters gather at Back the Blue rally in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Dozens of protesters lined up across from the Winnebago County Justice Center where a Back the Blue rally gathered.

Former State. Rep. Jim Sacia, who is also a retired police officer, gives speech to Back the Blue attendees. "With the advent of social media and everyone with a cell phone with a video camera, police officers rightly feel fear the mis-characterization of each of their motives. They soldier on though to protect and to serve," said Sacia.

Multiple people spoke at the Back the Blue rally, including IL Rep. John Cabello, who led an "all lives matter" chant.

Meanwhile, protesters across the street chanted "Black lives matter" in response to the Back the Blue rally. The protest comes one day after

multiple people were arrested in downtown Rockford during another protest. The group Rockford Youth Abolitionists, formerly known as Rockford Youth Activism, has been behind some of the largest rallies in Rockford following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group has called for the dismantling of police, saying officers have abused their power and are guilty of brutality against citizens.

The Back the Blue rally ended around 10:45 a.m., although many who attended stayed outside the Winnebago County Justice Center, talking with each other. As of 10:55 a.m. both protests remained peaceful.