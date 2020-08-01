Parker, Williams each score 16; Sky slip past Mystics 88-86

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Gabby Williams and Cheyenne Parker each scored 16 points, Courtney Vandersloot had a late steal, and the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 88-86. Parker was fouled as she made a short jumper but missed the and-1 and the Sky led 88-86 with 5.9 to play. After the Mystics called a timeout, Vandersloot stole a pass from Emma Meesseman to seal it. Ariel Atkins scored 24 points and Aerial Powers added 20 for the Mystics (3-1). Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Washington came into the game the lone undefeated team in the WNBA.