Negotiators report progress in coronavirus relief talks

WASHINGTON (AP) --Lawmakers participating in rare weekend talks on a huge coronavirus relief measure are reporting progress, as political pressure mounts to restore a newly expired $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit and send funding to help schools reopen.

President Donald Trump is eager for an agreement and is willing to extend the $600 benefit, at least in the short term, but is balking at other demands of Democratic negotiators like aid the state and local governments, food stamp increases, and assistance to renters and homeowners.