Mexico No. 3 in virus deaths; storm could hinder US response

Mexico now has the third most COVID-19 deaths in the world, behind Brazil and the United States. A hurricane bearing down on the American East Coast on Saturday is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the virus. Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths, and other states in the path of the storm prepared emergency shelters that comply with social-distancing measures. Meanwhile, Mexican health officials on Friday reported 688 new deaths, pushing the country’s confirmed total to over 46,600. That put Mexico just ahead of the United Kingdom, which has more than 46,100, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University.