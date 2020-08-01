Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) --Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas and churned toward Florida's heavily populated east coast. It is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in places were cases are surging. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon but was expected to regain hurricane strength overnight as it barrels toward Florida.

Florida authorities closed beaches, parks, and virus testing sites. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm's maximum sustained winds declined steadily throughout Saturday and were near 70 miles per hour. But it is expected to pick back up heading toward the U.S. seaboard.