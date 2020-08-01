Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement

Minnesota’s Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem when he did so before Oilers-Blackhawks in Edmonton. Dumba made a speech about racial injustice and Black Lives Matter before the anthems on behalf of the league and the Hockey Diversity Alliance. He and a handful of other Black hockey players formed the organization in June. Colorado’s Nazem Kadri said this week he’d like to see the league do more to call out racism to increase diversity in hockey. Commissioner Gary Bettman told The Associated Press he agreed with Kadri on the end goal of making the game more diverse.