Darvish shines as Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six shutout innings and Jason Heyward drove in two runs, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Darvish allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked one, bouncing back nicely after he struggled in his first start last weekend against Milwaukee. The Cubs are counting on the Japanese right-hander to help anchor their rotation after he finished strong last year. Chicago also got a solo home run from Jason Kipnis in its fourth win in five games. Jarrod Dyson had an RBI single for Pittsburgh.