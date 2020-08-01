Crane collapses in Indian shipyard, killing 11 workers

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A government administrator says a huge crane has collapsed during load testing at government-run Hindustan Shipyard in southern India, killing at least 11 workers. Television footage showed the new crane hitting the ground with full force and breaking into pieces Saturday at the shipyard in Vishakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh state. A district government administrator said most of the victims were contract laborers. Five workers were hospitalized with injuries. The cause of the accident is being investigated.