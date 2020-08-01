Cook County expanding community courts program

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a community courts program that focuses on nonviolent crime is expanding in Cook County. The program launched in 2017 in North Lawndale. The expansion will open community courts in Avondale and Englewood this month. To be eligible, the person charged with a nonviolent felony or nonviolent misdemeanor must be 18 to 26 years old, live in a neighborhood with a community court, have a nonviolent criminal history and accept responsibility for causing harm. The victim of the crime also must approve and participate in the community court process.