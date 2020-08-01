Chatwood fans 11, Cubs hit 3 homers to beat Pirates 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Chatwood matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in another terrific performance, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory the Pittsburgh Pirates. Javier Báez, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ hit home runs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The Cubs have homered in each of their first eight games for the first time since 1958. Chatwood departed after Pittsburgh loaded the bases with two out in the seventh. Jeremy Jeffress came in and retired Phillip Evans on a grounder to third. Pittsburgh also lost starting pitcher Mitch Keller in the third inning because of left side discomfort.