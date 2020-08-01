Chances for showers will be followed by cooler highs next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few showers moved through the Stateline on Saturday, but overall the coverage was not overwhelming. However, the next two days may set a different scene. Temperatures will be on the fall to the 70's and possible sunshine arrives on Tuesday.

Umbrellas will be needed for Sunday as showers hang around.

RAINY DAYS

We start Sunday with a bit of sunshine. Areas in the Stateline will see a mix of broken clouds and bursts of sunshine. Sadly, the overall picture will feature more clouds than anything. There will be a build-up of clouds especially by the afternoon as the chance for showers and storms increases. Good news, there will be limited chances for any severe weather with the afternoon thunderstorms if they appear. Main things to look out for lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

Despite a trough in the area, there will be a limiting factor to storms developing due to a layer of dry air in the mid-level of the atmosphere. This could hinder the overall coverage specifically for storms. However, there should be a chance for scattered showers to appear for most of the Stateline throughout the day. This rain-soaked trend will continue as a trough stays in the area through Monday evening.

Rain chances last from Sunday into Monday as a upper-level trough resides in the area.

COOLER HIGHS

Another factor that leads to Sunday and Monday's showers will be cold fronts that move through the area. Our cold front will drop highs well below-average to fell like mid-September. However, this mainly holds true after Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70's and lower 80's. Monday and Tuesday are different as the effects of the cold front become more notable. Highs in the lower 70's for Monday and Tuesday which are over 10 degrees less than average for the start of August.

Comparing Sunday to Monday shows temperatures getting near fall-like Monday.

This will be accompanied by sunshine for Tuesday that will last through at least Friday. However, temperatures warm-up and an untested pattern as possible into the next week.