Cambodian labor leader arrested for political comments

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent Cambodian labor union leader who is a long-time critic of the government has been arrested on a charge of inciting social unrest because of his comments about a politically sensitive matter concerning the country’s borders. Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, gave an interview this past week to the U.S. government-supported Radio Free Asia in which he spoke about meeting farmers in eastern Cambodia who complained about their land being infringed upon by neighboring Vietnam. The issue of Vietnam encroaching on Cambodian territory is a highly sensitive one with domestic political significance in Cambodia, because of widespread historical antagonism toward the country’s larger neighbor to the east.