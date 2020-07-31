Vietnam reports 1st coronavirus death in renewed outbreak

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese state media are reporting the country’s first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. The Thanh Nien newspaper says a 70-year-old man died after contracting the disease while being treated for a kidney illness at a hospital in Da Nang where more than 90 cases have been reported over the past week. The Health Ministry has not confirmed the death. Vietnam had been seen as a global success story in combating the coronavirus with no deaths and no cases of local transmission for 99 days. But a week ago an outbreak began at the Da Nang hospital