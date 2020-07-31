US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Pharma giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur say they will supply 100 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to the United States as governments buy up supplies in hopes of securing a candidate that works. The two companies based in Europe said Friday that the U.S. will pay up to $2.1 billion “for development including clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery” of their vaccine. Sanofi will get the bulk of the funds. The U.S. government also has an option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term. The European Union says it had concluded exploratory talks with Sanofi on an option for all EU member states to purchase the vaccine.