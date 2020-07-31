US hits China anew for rights abuses in western Xinjiang

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is taking new aim at China by imposing sanctions on a major paramilitary organization in the country’s western Xinjiang region and its commander for alleged human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities. The State and Treasury departments announced the penalties that also target the group’s former political commissar on Friday. The moves against the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and the two officials came as the White House denounced authorities in Hong Kong for postponing local government elections. The criticism of the election postponement, which the Chinese government approved, also came just a day after President Donald Trump suggested postponing November’s presidential election.