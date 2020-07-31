UK goes to Supreme Court to fight return of IS bride

LONDON (AP) — The British government is going to the U.K.’s Supreme Court to challenge the return of a woman who ran away from home as a teenager in London to join the Islamic State group. A lower appeals court ruled earlier this month that Shamima Begum had the right to come back to her home home country to mount a legal challenge aimed at restoring her British citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds. Britain’s Home Office challenged the decision, arguing that Begum doesn’t have the right to repatriate. A lawyer for the Home Office, James Eadie, said there were “significant national security concerns” surrounding her return.