Trump faces rare rebuke from GOP for floating election delay

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing a rare rebuke from the Republican Party for floating the possibility of delaying the November election. Republican officials from New Hampshire to Mississippi to Iowa quickly pushed back against Trump’s repeated suggestion on Thursday that it might be necessary to delay the November election because of the unfounded threat of voter fraud. He is not allowed, anyway, to delay the election without congressional approval. But there has been little conservative opposition to Trump’s broader push to raise questions about the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election. And there was no indication that his latest bombshell has undermined his standing among the Republican elite.