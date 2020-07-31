Rep. Greg Pence criticized for racist items sold at his mall

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he owns with his wife. The issue has taken on particular significance amid a national reckoning on race. The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from the Pences. Sprinkled throughout the mall are dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes. Pence’s Democratic challenger drew attention to the objects recently. Through a spokesperson, the Republican congressman told The Star Press that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall. Greg Pence is the vice president’s older brother.