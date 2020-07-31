Puerto Rico extends anti-coronavirus measures for 2 weeks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced that she is extending for two more weeks measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. That means bars, gyms, marinas and movie theaters across the U.S. territory will stay shuttered until at least Aug. 15. Beaches remain closed on Sundays, and are open the rest of the week only to people doing exercise, including surfers, swimmers and runners. Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Friday that face masks continue to be mandatory, and those who refuse to wear one will be arrested. A curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. also will remain in place, and no parties or gatherings will be allowed in short-term rental facilities.