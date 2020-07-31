Protesters arrested after blocking State Street in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Multiple protesters are arrested in downtown Rockford near the City Market pavilion after blocking State Street.



Friday evenings in downtown Rockford are typically bustling with the family friendly City Market event. But the downtown festival was canceled this Friday evening after organizers out of caution and concern for vendor safety.



But the group loosely associated with Rockford Youth Abolitionists and the May 30th Alliance said they would still be in the city's downtown to continue its disruption and calls for the end of police brutality and racism.



Previously when the group would block busy intersections, like it did several evenings in June, police did not intervene. It is not clear what protesters have been charged with, and a police arrest log has not been updated.



By about 7:30 p.m. Friday, the crown had dispersed and State Street was open.



