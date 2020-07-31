Police remove illegal guns, drugs, from community, charge seven

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney charge seven people on weapon and drug crimes after Rockford police began an effort to remove illegal drugs and guns from the community in September.

Six people are charged with weapons violations and one with drug charges, according to the state's attorney's office.

In total, the department seized nine weapons from suspects, authorities said.

Rockford police issued arrest warrants for six suspects involved in the various crimes, police said. Six people are wanted:

Trivell Smith, 29

Ellsworth Dismuke, 29

Tyrone Cooper, 27

Robert Montgomery, 40

Dennis Lyles, 31

Kevin Boose, 28

If you have information on the location of these individuals, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.