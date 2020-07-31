Officials declare Allegiant Stadium in Vegas almost complete

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials are declaring “substantial completion” of the $2 billion stadium built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders in Las Vegas. Friday has long been the target date to finish Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat, domed venue just off the Las Vegas Strip. County officials have issued a temporary occupancy permit, but officials acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting scheduled events. A sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the stadium was rescheduled from next month to late February. The first Raiders game at the stadium is a scheduled Monday night matchup Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.