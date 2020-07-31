New probe into reports Bay Area police badges mark killings

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The chief of a San Francisco Bay Area police department under scrutiny for several deadly shootings is launching an independent probe after reports that officers had their badges bent to mark police killings. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said Friday that he’s launching a third-party investigation after two sources in the department said badge-bending had occurred. The department has been under the microscope after an officer killed 20-year-old Sean Monterrosa in June by shooting a rifle through the windshield of an unmarked police vehicle. Police said officers mistook a hammer in Monterrosa’s sweatshirt for the butt of a gun.