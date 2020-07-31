New month ushers in cooler, less humid conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the book closes on what is typically the hottest month in Rockford, the last month of meteorological summer begins on a fall-like note.

Late-week cool down:

After several warm and humid days this week, cooler weather has finally arrived area-wide. Temperatures start early Friday nearly 10° cooler than where they were 24-hours ago, a sure sign of the cooler weather ahead.

A noticeably cooler start to the day is underway early Friday.

Following the refreshingly cool start with a few locations getting into the 50s, highs climb into the lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast to end the work week, but clouds are likely to develop during the heating of the day.

High-resolution model guidance continues to suggest an isolated shower along the I-39 corridor. This is thanks to a remnant surface boundary that exists across north-central Illinois, which could focus enough atmospheric lift to develop an isolated shower.

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out early Friday afternoon along a remnant surface boundary.

Once the heating of the day begins to wane, chances for showers diminish and a pleasantly cool overnight is in the forecast. Temperatures Friday night into early Saturday are forecast to drop into the 50s in most locations, so open the windows and turn the A/C off.

Dry start, wet finish:

The weekend features a little bit of both dry and rainy weather. If you're looking for a day to get outdoors, Saturday is the day. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies give way to afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Low humidity and a northeast breeze of five to ten miles per hour keep the comfortable conditions around.

Sunday is going to start dry, but the afternoon and evening hours feature a more widespread chance for rain. This rain chance comes along an approaching cold front, which is poised to knock temperatures back even further by early next week.

Temperatures drop through the weekend into early next week.

While the second half of the weekend isn't going to be a washout, pockets of heavy rain are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances persist into Monday before gradually drying out by Tuesday.

Remaining cooler-than-average:

Temperatures Friday and Saturday are going to be in the 80s, but as the last month of meteorological summer gets going, cooler weather is ahead.

Temperatures into the first week of August are likely to remain below average.

By early next week, afternoon highs are going to only top out in the middle 70s. A moderating trend does look likely by the mid-to-late week period, with highs approaching 80° Thursday.