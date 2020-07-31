Local health departments express concern over COVID-19 increases

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — All nine of Northern Illinois's regional health departments expressed concern over COVID-19 in the region as Jo Daviess is at a warning level for the virus.

“As a community, we must heed the warning and work together to adhere to the social distancing and masking guidance that will help slow the spread of COVID-19 while moving our community forward toward recovery,” said Sandra Schleicher, Jo Daviess County Health Department Public Health Administrator.

The county health departments attributed the rise in COVID-19 to travel to hotspots like Iowa and large social gatherings.

“Our individual actions impact our local community’s ability to prevent further morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 and will impact the safety of activities in our communities like the opening of schools," Schleicher said.

The public needs to take urgent steps to protect their communities by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing hands, the health departments said.

