India’s Bihar state fights twin threat of virus and floods

PATNA, India (AP) — Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India’s densely populated Bihar state and affected nearly 4 million people, exacerbating the risk of coronavirus and stymieing its response to the pandemic. The floods have killed at least 24 people in the state, where heavy rain has submerged thousands of villages in 12 districts and pushed the already feeble health care system to the brink of collapse. So far, Bihar has recorded 48,197 cases including 282 deaths. More than 300,000 villagers have been evacuated to relief camps and officials warned of further cloudbursts and heavy rain in the next two days.