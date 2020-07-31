Illinois sees highest number of cases in July, 11 counties at warning level

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in July and moved 11 counties to a warning level including one in the stateline.

The state reported on Friday 1,941 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest single-day increase in July. Another 21 people also died from the virus.

Eleven counties in the state are now considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Most counties are in the southern part of the state except for one here in the stateline: Jo Daviess.

Jo Daviess County positivity rate is at 11.3 percent. The state wants the seven-day positivity rate in each county and region to be below eight percent.

Region One, which includes most of Northwest Illinois, has also seen seven days of positivity rate increases, according to IDPH's website.

Only three out of 11 IDPH regions have not seen positivity rate increases for seven days.

All this week, the positivity rate stayed the same at 3.8 percent, but increased to 3.9 percent on Friday. The positivity rate rose almost every day last week.

In total, the state has seen 178,837 total cases and 7,495 deaths since the pandemic began.