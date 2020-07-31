IESA reverses course, some elementary sports will now happen

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- Just days after announcing it canceled all sports for the 2020-2021 school year, the IESA reverses course. Now, the IESA plans to have almost every sport, but in modified seasons.

Starting in August 3, baseball, softball and cross country practice can begin. Boys and girls golf sectional tournament will happen on September 9. Football is not on the list of sports to take place.

Then, boys basketball, girls volleyball, wrestling and competitive cheerleading will all start in January.

In the spring, girls basketball, track and field, and bowling will all take place.

The IESA says the plan is subject to change. If Governor JB Pritzker moves all schools back to remote learning, sports will be canceled by the IESA.