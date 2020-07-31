Hard-hit Massachusetts worries COVID-19 respite is fleeting

Massachusetts widely reopened its economy early in July, but less than a month later, there’s an increasing sense of dread that the hard-hit state’s respite from the pandemic ultimately will be fleeting. Leading physicians, including the president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, suggest the state should be prepared to roll back the reopening of gyms, movie theaters, museums and other businesses if current coronavirus trends hold. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday threatened to cut back the allowable size of parties and social gatherings in the state, but hasn’t publicly entertained the idea of re-imposing other restrictions.