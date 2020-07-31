Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill and plans to testify there's no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic.



Along with other government health experts, Fauci will testify Friday before a special House panel investigating the pandemic.



They'll say in a prepared statement "COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time."



Fauci's appearance comes when early progress on combating the virus seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation's path forward.



Fauci's message in recent days has been Americans can't afford a devil-may-care attitude toward COVID-19 and need to double down on basic measures such as wearing masks, keeping their distance from others and avoiding crowds.