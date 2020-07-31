EU clears Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier rail unit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of the rail business of Canadian engineering firm Bombardier by French train maker Alstom. Alstom, which makes the French TGV high-speed trains, announced this year it had signed an agreement with a view to buy Bombardier Transportation for a price of 5.8-6.2 billion euros ($6.3-6.7 billion) paid via a mix of cash and new Alstom shares. The Commission launched an investigation and initially found that the transaction raised serious competition issues. The bloc’s competition authorities finally cleared the acquisition on Friday after Asltom offered “significantly improved” commitments.