Engel, Keuchel lead White Sox to 3-2 victory over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the second inning, and that was all the offense the Chicago White Sox needed in a 3-2 win over Kansas City that spoiled the Royals’ home opener. Dallas Keuchel picked up the win for the White Sox. Alex Colome converted his first save opportunity. Kris Bubic settled down after struggling early in his big league debut for Kansas City. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits.