DC releases police footage from 2018 deaths of 3 Black men

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department has released long-sought body camera and security footage from the 2018 deaths of three young Black men. The release on Friday was compelled by an emergency police reform bill passed by the D.C. Council in June. Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized that reform bill as rushed, but she has complied and said the council had addressed some of her concerns. The videos relate to the deaths of Marqueese Alston, D’Quan Young and Jeffrey Price. The Young and Alston shootings were reviewed by the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, which declined to prosecute either case. Price’s death was ruled an accident.