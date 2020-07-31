COVID-19 uptick puts 11 Illinois counties in ‘warning level’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials are urging additional vigilance by local officials in 11 counties where there are upticks in COVID-19 cases. The counties are in “warning level” status because of the spread of the contagious illness. The counties are Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair and White. Each has shown troublesome sings of surges in infections. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has warned that regions with a COVID-19 resurgence might be subject to restored restrictions on social interaction. Health officials reported 1,941 new cases Thursday, the first time the daily number has topped 1,900 since April 27.