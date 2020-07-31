Bubic to start home opener for Kansas City against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (2-4, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-4, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .56 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City hosts Chicago for the 2020 home opener.

The Royals went 31-45 in division play in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last season.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 260 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.