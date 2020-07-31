Boylan grad TJ Baker ready for Nationals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — T.J. Baker is already known as a talented golfer in the Rockford area, but he is taking an even bigger step this coming weekend. He will help represent Illinois in the 2020 High School Golf Invitational at Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina. The 2019 IHSA State Champion will go down south looking forward to many things, but playing on a P.G.A. course is at the top of the list.

"Playing Pinehurst. Pinehurst is such a mark in the PGA Tour, it's one of those courses that everyone knows about," said Baker. "The fact that I'm going to be playing in that tournament with all the really good players and competing at that high of a level is going to be so great"

Baker most recently won the Aldeen Cup, which is a part of Golf Rockford's summer tournaments. He says those tournaments have been a big help, and have prepared him for the big show down south.

"Yeah it's great playing all those junior tournaments but especially playing those home tournaments with all those guys," said Baker. "It gives me a better feel for the game because they're all so experienced and great guys and great players. It gives me a better idea of what golf's all about."

T.J. travels down to North Carolina on Saturday and the tournament starts the same day.