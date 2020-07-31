Black Lives Matter group: Apology to family of man who died

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Black Lives Matter chapter in North Carolina has apologized to the family of a Black man who died last year for demanding the release of jail and body camera footage leading up to his death. Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem made the apology Thursday on Facebook. The group says they want to honor the dignity of John Neville. Prosecutors say Neville died in December due to a brain injury after he was placed face down and restrained by officers in a manner that made him unable to breathe. The family had previously opposed the video’s release, but said in a statement through their attorneys this week that they now want it released.