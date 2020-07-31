Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Bahamas is bracing as new Hurricane Isaias bears down en route toward the U.S. East Coast. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) early Friday and was centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas. It was moving northwest at 18 mph (30 kph), and its center was forecast to be near the central Bahamas late Friday and move near or over the northwest Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday. A hurricane warning was in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from last year’s Hurricane Dorian.