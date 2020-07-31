Asian shares fall as data, earnings show pandemic fallout

TOKYO (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia as data and corporate earnings capture dismal portrayals of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on world economies. Markets fell Friday in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney. Market players are monitoring financial reports to see how businesses have managed the fallout from the continued outbreaks of COVID-19. Some technology companies have bucked the trend and are showing positive results. But many companies are hurting. The markets are also looking ahead to central bank meetings in Britain, Australia, India, Russia and Thailand next week. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, but the Nasdaq composite gained.