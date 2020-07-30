President Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) --President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a "delay" to November's presidential election.



The President is making unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.



The dates of federal elections are set by Congress and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.



On Thursday morning, Trump tweets: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history."



There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.