Shell profits plunge 82% as pandemic hits energy demand

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell says second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed energy prices and demand. Shell reported Thursday that adjusted profit, which excludes one-time items and changes in the value of inventories, dropped to $638 million from $3.46 billion in the same period last year. Shell took a charge of $16.8 billion amid reduced expectations for energy prices and refining margins, as well as weaker energy demand due to the pandemic. Including this charge, the company reported a net loss of $18.1 billion, compared with net income of $3 billion pounds a year earlier.