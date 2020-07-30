Royalists in Thailand rally against pro-democracy protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Hardcore supporters of Thailand’s monarchy have rallied in the capital to express their concern over the country’s pro-democracy movement, which they feel besmirches the royal institution. Their demonstration was held Thursday at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, a traditional venue for protests that in recent weeks has hosted several larger pro-democracy, anti-government protests organized by students. Chanting “Long live the King” and singing songs associated with past nationalist movements, some 75 people gathered held signs calling for the protection of the monarchy. The recent anti-government protests have not been aimed at Thailand’s monarchy, which would be illegal and punishable by years in prison. The protests have been directed at Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government.