Rock Valley College announces Howard Spearman as new president

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College announces Thursday that Howard Spearman will become the school's next president.

Spearman will become the college's eighth president. This comes after he served as the Vice President of Student Affairs and Chief Student Services Officer for Madison College in Wisconsin. Before that, he worked at RVC from 2011 - 2019 in multiple roles. Among them were Vice President, Student Services/Chief Student Services Officer and Associate Vice President.

“Dr. Spearman is a proven leader who throughout the search process impressed all members of the search committee and the Board of Trustees with his passion for RVC and the community we serve,” said RVC Trustee Bob Trojan in a press release. “We are confident that Dr. Spearman is the person to lead the college in exciting and innovative new directions for years to come.”

Spearman also worked at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

“I'm thankful the Board has put their trust in me,” said Spearman in a press release. “I look forward to leading the campus and engaging the community. It's an honor to once again be a part of the Golden Eagle family.”

Spearman replaces Doug Jensen, who left RVC to become the President of Bismarck State College in North Dakota back in July. The RVC Board of Trustees unanimously approved Spearman's contract at a board meeting Thursday. He will begin his duties at the college on Sept. 1.