Rights group: Egypt’s new laws entrench el-Sissi’s rule

CAIRO (AP) — A rights group says Egypt’s president has approved new legal amendments that further exclude any serious competitors from elections and give the military greater control over civilian affairs. The amendments, published earlier this week in the country’s official gazette, bar retired military officers from running for presidential, parliamentary or local elections without permission from the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces. Current military officers had already been prohibited from running in elections or joining political groups. The laws also empower the minister of defense to appoint military advisors to governors in Egypt’s 27 provinces. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has sought to stifle nearly all criticism since coming to power in 2013.