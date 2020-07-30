Pritzker responds to Trump’s suggestion to delay November election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois will hold elections in November as planned after President Trump suggested delaying the election.

"The President cannot move an election," Pritzker tweeted. "We will not allow you to undermine the foundations of our democracy."

President Trump suggested delaying the election until "people can properly, securely and safely vote." He also said the election would be the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history because of mail-in voting.

The president has repeatedly said mail-in voting leads to widespread voter fraud which has not been proven.

The right to vote is essential, which is why I signed a law to expand vote by mail and make our elections safer than ever. The Board of Elections intends to take thorough precautions for those who want to vote in person. 2/3 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 30, 2020