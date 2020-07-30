Planned protest cancels Rockford City Market this Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford City Market has been canceled in anticipation of another protest by a group calling for an investigation into police action the night of May 30.

Rock River Development Partnership Chairman Peter Provenzano said in a news release that he is very concerned about the "proximity of vendors and market goers to the protestors who have been and continue to be very aggressive and disruptive with their actions."

The group of protesters, who call themselves the May 30 Alliance, have been taking part in demonstrations next to city market to call for an investigation into the actions of police officers at the first demonstration in the city following the death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, a review board found police action justified, sparking a small but passionate gathering outside of Rockford Police District 1. The May 30 Alliance said Wednesday night that they will continue to disrupt city events like Rockford City Market and Food Truck Tuesdays.

"All are and have always been welcome. This is why we started the Market in the first place—to bring us all together in the heart of our city," Provenzano said. "However, we must be peaceable, civil, and respectful, inside, and outside of the Market’s boundaries.